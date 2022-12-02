Masari encourages herders,farmers to pursue religious and western education

By Aminu Daura

Gov.Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the indigenous herders and farmers to continue enrolling their children in schools.

Masari spoken with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday during the distribution of relief materials to 600 peopleacross 10 local government areas affected by insecurity in the state held in Dan-nakola village,Daura Local Government.

Masari charged the indigenous herders and farmers to pursue religious and western education so that their lives could be better and they would be useful to their communities.

He said that his administration, within its power, would work for lasting peace between farmers and herders in Katsina State.

“These has made the state government to seek support from the Federal Government to provide schools with permanent pastures,hospitals,mosques, modern diaries for healthcare of farmers and herders”,he said.

He emphasised that there would be no peace with the terrorists, stressing that the government would continue to take measures against terrorism in the state.

He urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items they recieved,so that their lives would be productive.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Association of Nigeria,Katsina State chapter,Mr Mannir Lamido,expressed gratitude to the governor for showing compassion and improving the lives of Fulani in Katsina State.

He enjoined farmers and herders to continue supporting government programmes.

The Special Adviser on Livestock and Grazing, Dr Usman Bagiwa, said that the Katsina State Government had constructed veterinary clinic in Funtua Local Government and rehabilitated veterinary clinics in Daura,Kankia,Mani, and Musawa Local Government Areas.

“The abbatoirs in Katsina and Kankia Local Government Areas had been rehabilitated with modern facilities for the consumption of safe meat by the public,” he said.

“Between 2020 and 2022, his office has generated more than N18million as revenue to the state government, “he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that each beneficiary received one irrigation machine,four sacks of manure and four goats.(NAN)