Masari donates wheelchairs to 200 physically challenged persons

July 22, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project



 Gov. Aminu Bello-Masari Katsina State has donated wheelchairs to 200 physically challenged persons across the 34 Government Areas the state.

The governor made the donation on Thursday while inaugurating Aminu Masari Youth Foundation in Katsina.

According to Masari, the gesture was part efforts to touch the lives the physically challenged persons in the state.

He said that the foundation was expected to create positive opportunities youths and provide humanitarian to the privileged.

The governor further explained that the foundation would embark on mentorship programme youths to realise their potentials as well as medical outreach to the needy.

Masari added that the inauguration marked a turning point towards the roll out of  his dreams and plans the future of the Nigerian youths in order to make them self-reliant.

“This is my vision for setting up this foundation as my humble contribution towards redirecting youths from dependency to productive and formidable people with hope for a better future.

“This endowment will be used to provide the needed support to youths in areas of education through scholarships and youth empowerment.

“And also medical outreach for the privileged and positive mentorship opportunities for youths to realise their full potentials.” Masari said.

He said  that the future of youths in Nigeria was tied to the realities of the political economy of the nation.

” Thus, the kind of youths groomed in any society has a direct link with the opportunities provided to them.

“An economically powered youth is more likely to be patriotic, hard working and reliable in the drive to achieve sustained development.

“While economically weak youths are prone to the vices of negative manipulation, opportunism, frustration and crime,” the governor said.

Masari  urged the Foundation’s Board of Trustees (BoT) under the leadership of Kabir Mashi to remain steadfast and adhere strictly to the objectives of the foundation.

According to him, it was aimed to achieve its four cardinal programmes of education, empowerment, medical outreach and mentorship.

Also speaking, Mashi said that  members of the Board would work in line with the objectives of the foundation to achieve the desired goal.

He assured the governor of their unalloyed committment towards  achievement of the purpose of the foundation.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Malam Muhammad Abubakar, thanked the governor for the gesture.

He said the gifts of the wheelchairs was a dream come true for so many of them as it would facilitate their mobility.

Abubakar urged other  wealthy individuals and organisations to  emulate the governor in reaching out to the physically challenged in the society. (NAN)

