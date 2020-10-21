Masari constitutes Judicial Commission on alleged excesses of SARS in Katsina State

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has constituted a Judicial Commission to investigate excesses of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Director-General on Media, Mr Abdu Labaran, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Katsina.

“The Katsina State Commission of Enquiry Law, Cap 29, empowers the Governor to constitute such a commission as and when the need arises,” Labaran said.

He explained that the constitution of the judicial commission follows the order by President Muhammadu Buhari directing the disbandment of SARS and the investigation of its alleged excesses and extra-judicial activities.

“That (alleged excesses) attracted persistent criticism, leading to the ongoing protests and counter-protests in some parts of the country,” he said.

Labaran revealed that the commission has Justice Abbas Abdullahi Bawale of the Katsina High Court as Chairman and Ibrahim M. Daku of the Governor’s Office as Secretary.

The commission has two gender-based representatives from the Civil Society Organisations, one representative of students, and one representative of the Human Rights Commission. (NAN)