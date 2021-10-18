Masari commends organisers of APC congress in Katsina

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has commended the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the National Organising Committee (NOC) for a peaceful and successful conduct of state congress of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Masari made the commendation when he received the report of the congress submitted to him on Monday in Katsina.

He commended the LOC for giving the NOC all necessary supports for the the hitch-free congress in the state.

“Even before the arrival of NOC from Abuja to conducts the election, we sorted things by ourselves to make the committee work easy.

“The LOC met with stakeholders and resolved to adopt consensus, as one of the options approved by the national body of our great party. So when the NOC came from Abuja, it endorsed our resolutions for consensus.

“All interests were taken care of in the consensus arrangement, because, we select, elect and nominate the members of the executives.

“We made sure all interests were taken care of and everybody was involved and carried along in the process as mentioned above,” the governor said.

Masari noted with great appreciation the enormous support and cooperation extended to the NOC by the LOC under the chairmanship of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Muntari Lawal.

The governor also commended the media for their free and fair reportage of what transpired from the beginning of the congress to the end.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of NOC, Alhaji Ali Kumo, thanked the APC leaders in the state, the LOC and the state government for creating an enabling environment for making their assignment easy and successful in the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...