Masari cautions security agencies against involvement in politics

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has cautioned the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies against working for any individual, group or political party during the forthcoming general elections.

The governor, who stated this during the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations on Sunday in Katsina, said that they should not be involved in partisan politics, under whatever circumstance.

“Members of the armed forces, this will be my last address on an occasion like this because I will leave office by May 29 this year.

“So, I thank you very much for all the support you have given me. We have worked together in the last seven-and-a-half years.

“We have agreed and disagreed, but for the betterment of the people of Katsina State whom you have sworn to protect and defend.

“I hope you will give all the necessary cooperation to all our successors and you will remain the armed forces of Nigeria.

“You will remain the police, DSS and the Civil Defence of Nigeria, and not that of one particular group or political party,” he said.

However, he urged Nigerians to work harder and pray fervently for the unity and progress of the country, as fallen heroes were being remembered.

The governor noted that the nation’s fallen heroes had made numerous sacrifices for the protection of lives and property of Nigerians despite their geo-political differences.

He said that his administration would continue to render all necessary assistance to the armed forces and the families of the fallen heroes, praying God to grant their souls eternal rest.

Masari stated that the fallen heroes deserved commendation and not condemnation, as they had sacrificed their lives and the welfare of their families for Nigerians to live.

“Anybody who sacrificed his life so that you can sleep, that person, wherever he may come from, deserves our prayers. Not all of them are from Katsina State.

“They are from various parts of Nigeria and they have come here and made the ultimate sacrifice of their lives so that some of us can live.

“So, for that, all of us need to work seriously hard for the unity of this country, and all members of the armed forces need our support, prayers, and not our condemnation,” he said.

According to the governor, Nigeria has both the human and natural resources and, therefore, needs leaders who can harness it, not only for the black race, but for the betterment of human race.

He attributed the relative peace being enjoined in the state to the dedication, professional competence and discipline of the troops and other sister security agencies. (NAN)