Masari attends prayer session in Ilorin for restoration of peace in Katsina

By Abdullahi Shugaba

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has attended a special prayer session organised for the restoration of peace and security to the state and Nigeria in general in Ilorin, Kwara.

The Director-General (DG), New Media to Masari, Al-Amin Isa made this known in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Katsina.

“The prayer session was organised by Dr Abdulraheem Oladimeji, founder of Al-Hikima University, Ilorin, for the restoration of peace in Katsina and Nigeria in general,” Isa said.

According to him, the prayer session was led by the Chief Imam of the university, Dr Kamaladdeen Al-Mubarak and it attracted prominent islamic scholars from across the country.

The News Agency Of Nigeria ( BAB( reports that the highlight of the event was the inauguration of a female students’ hostel named after him. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

