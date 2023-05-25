Masari appoints Yar’adua as executive director, library board

By Abbas Bamalli

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’Adua, as the Executive Director of the State’s library board.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Idris Usman-Tune, and issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

Masari said that the appointment was based on the conviction that the new executive director would serve faithfully, diligently and in the best interest of the service.

According to him, the appointment took effect from May 24.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Muntari Lawal, described the executive director’s appointment as a demonstration of his hard work and honesty.

Until his appointment, Aliyu-Yar’Adua was Director Press, attached to the office of the SSG at the Government House. (NAN)