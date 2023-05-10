Masari appoints VC Yar’adua Varsity, Rector

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Shehu Salihu-Muhammad as Vice Chancellor of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina.

Masari also confirmed the appointment of Aminu Kallah-Doro as Rector of Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Dr Surajo Abubakar-Dalhat on Wednesday in Katsina.

“The appointments were sequel to the processes followed and completed by the Governing Councils of the respective institutions as provided in the laws that established them.

“Both appointments are for a single tenure of five years,” he said.

Salihu-Muhammad is a Professor of Political Science at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, while Kallah-Doro was the Deputy Rector of the Polytechnic. (NAN)