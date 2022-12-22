Masari appoints Ida as new Chancellor of Yar’adua varsity

By Zubairu Idris

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina state, has approved the appointment of Sen. Ibrahim Ida, as the new Chancellor of the state-owned university, Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina.

Mr Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director, Press in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Muntari Lawal, made the announcement in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

“The appointment was based on the powers vested in the governor by the provisions of the first schedule of the University’s establishment Law No 7 of 2006,” he said.

Aliyu-Yar’adua further said that Ida was appointed based on recognition of his enviable track record of service to humanity and to the government and people of the state.

He said: “The governor expressed optimism that the new Chancellor will bring his sense of duty and enormous wealth of experience to bear in this new task for the overall development of the university.

“Masari seized the opportunity to congratulate Ida and wished him Allah’s guidance in the well deserved appointment.” (NAN)