Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has appointed Alhaji Muntari Lawal, his Chief of Staff, as acting Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, New Media to the governor, Alhaji Al-Amin Isa on Wednesday in Katsina.

Isa said that Lawal would replace Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, who resigned as the SSG to join the state governorship race. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp