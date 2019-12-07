Maryam Abacha, El-Rufai, others bag Tozali awards in Abuja



Former First Lady, Mrs Maryam Abacha, was among winners of 2019 Henna Balla and Award Night organized by Tozalitv held in Abuja.She was recognized with a lifetime award for her numerous humanitarian efforts.



Also, Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai equally bagged an award for the numerous reforms and ongoing transformation in Kaduna state.

Wives of Kebbi,Sokoto and Niger states were also honoured with awards for their laudable achievements.



Malam Tijani Ramalan of Liberty Radio and TV emerged as the media personality of the year at the awards night.



The ceremony was further enlivened when Representative Gudaji Kazaure appeared on stage to receive his award among other politicians. Kazaure commended the efforts of Maimuna Yaya Abubakar ,CEO of Tozali magazine and Tozalitv. He urged her to aim for radio station just as he hoped government would support her efforts.



The 2019 Henna Ball and award night witnessed fashion shows and musical interludes.