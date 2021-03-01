Marwa urges support of traditional, religious leaders in fight against drug abuse

Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for the support of traditional and religious leaders in the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria.

Marwa made the call during his visit to the Lamido of Adamawa, Muslim Council and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Yola on Monday.

He said the traditional and religious leaders had a vital role to play in the fight against drug abuse in the state and the country at large.