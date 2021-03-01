Marwa urges support of traditional, religious leaders in fight against drug abuse

Retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has called for the support of traditional and religious leaders in the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria.
Marwa made the call during his visit to the Lamido of Adamawa, Muslim Council and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Yola on Monday.
He said the traditional and religious leaders had a vital role to play in the fight against drug abuse in the state and the country at large.
He advised the religious leaders to put in more efforts and the traditional rulers to form a committee in their respective communities to fight drug abuse.
According to him, President Muhammad Buhari is committed to fighting poverty and unemployment, which is key to drug abuse by the youth.
He said the Agency was currently doing everything possible to ensure there was no drug available for the youth to take.
Muhammadu Barkindo, Lamido of Adamawa, expressed the readiness of the the traditional rulers to support the agency in the fight against drug abuse.
Barkindo, who was represented by Alhaji Mustapha Aminu, the Galadima of Adamawa commended the president for the appointment of Marwa as chairman of NDLEA.
“We as Adamawa State Council of traditional rulers assure you of our 100 per cent support in the fight against drug abuse and we wish you more successes in the course of discharging your responsibility,” he said.
In their separate remarks, Malam Gambo Jika and Stephen Mamza State Chairmen Muslim Council and CAN pledged to support and cooperate with the NDLEA to ensure its success in the fight against drug abuse.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both religious leaders assured they would propagate the fight against drug. (NAN)