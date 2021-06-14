Marwa takes anti-drug campaign to Ogidi Day Festival

As part of efforts to rid the nation of illicit drugs, the Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig.- Gen. Mohammed Marwa, will be speaking on the dangers associated with drug abuse at the 2021 Ogidi Day Festival in Ogidi-Ijumu, Kogi.

The Director-General, Ogidi Day Festival, Mr Tunde Ipinmisho, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said that Marwa would be addressing the youth on the consequences of indulging in drug abuse.

According to Ipinmisho, Marwa, will serve as the special guest of honour at the 2021 Ogidi Day Festival on June 19 and will use the opportunity to engage the youth of Ogidi and neighbouring communities on the dangers of drug abuse.

”Marwa will be among dignitaries from across the country who will be at the Ogidi Day Festival holding in Ogidi-Ijumu, Kogi, on June 19.

”Ogidi Festival holds in the middle of June each year in commemoration of the arrival of the new yam by the people of the agrarian Ogidi community.

”Accepting the invitation to be at the event, the NDLEA Chief Executive said that abuse of drug posed a potent threat to the future of the country and the destiny of its youths.

”Any opportunity should be used to dissuade country’s future leaders from habits that could extinguish their hope,” he said.

Ipinmisho also listed other guests at the event to include Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole and Director-General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr Folorunsho Coker.

He said that indigenes of Ogidi had tagged the event as Nigeria’s biggest culture event in June.

Ipinmisho said that the Kogi Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Mukadam Idris Asiru, would be the chairman of the occasion while the Iyalode of Aiyetoro-Gbedde, Chief (Mrs.) Motolani Rasheedat Salawu, would be the Lady Chairperson.

”A delegation of traditional rulers from the South West led by the Alayemore of Ido-Osun, Olojudo Obalufon Adedapo Aderemi would perform the enthronement of Nigeria’s icon of the visual arts.

”Chief Nike Okundaye, an indigene of the community would be enthroned as the Oba Asa (Queen of Culture) Obalufon.

”Okundaye would stage an exhibition of some of her famous works at the festival and also present the new yam to the Ologidi of Ogidi, Oba Rabiu Oladimeji Sule,” he said.

According to him, popular Ogidi cultural troupes, the Agbo Olode, the Olaga and the Are Iyawo will entertain guests.

He said that the Adunni and Nefertiti, Nigeria’s leading all female folk groups would also be on stage with guest troupes from Ondo, Ekiti States and Edo States.(NAN)