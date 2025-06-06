Marwa mourns Prof. Jubril Aminu, describes ex-minister as an epitome of knowledge

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has described former Minister of Education, Prof Jubril Muhammad Aminu as an epitome of knowledge who made positive impacts in medicine, education, foreign policy, politics and oil industry, all sectors where he served Nigeria at different times.

Marwa in a statement on Friday 6th June 2025 said the death of Aminu on Thursday 5th June “is a monumental loss that leaves a multitude of people grief-stricken in Nigeria and outside the shores of this country. Even at 85, we would have loved to see him live much longer, for many more years, so that Nigeria can continue to benefit from his depth of knowledge and wealth of experience that cuts across critical sectors of human development.”

He said the outpour of tributes in the past 24 hours is an indication of Prof Aminu’s far-reaching influence and impact across various spheres of life, all of which further exacerbated the sense of loss for Nigerians.

“Yet, in our state of bereavement, we cannot but celebrate the life and times of an extraordinary man, an epitome of knowledge who, until he passed on, was and is still one of Nigeria’s finest examples in medicine and academics, where he made lasting impacts”, Marwa added.

The NDLEA boss said apart from coming from the same state with the late Senator who once represented Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, he has good memories of the various times and stages their paths crossed in the service of the nation.