Mark weeps over General Olurin’s death

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has expressed deep sorrow over the death of his colleague and course mate , General Adetunji Idowu Olurin saying “ I have lost a brother and Comrade in arms”.

Senator Mark stated that General Olurin was a dependable, reliable and extra ordinary officer who distinguished himself meritoriously in the service to man and country .

The former Senate helmsman ( David Mark) and General Olurin were members (course mates) of the 3rd Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy ( NDA) between 1967 & 1970.

Reacting to the demise of General Olurin, Senator Mark lamented that a fine officer and a gentleman has fallen.

He described General Olurin as one of the best and fertile minds produced by the Nigerian Army saying “in all the commands and formations he served including Field Commander, Economic Community of West African Monitoring Group (ECOMOG) Peace Keeping Force in Liberia between 1992 and 1993 and other foreign services , Olurin left a legacy of excellence .

“ He was patriotic Officer who believed in the sanctity of peace and unity of the country. He craved for an egalitarian society where justice , equity and fairness is the norm .

“I was looking forward to our ( NDA Course 3 Alumni Association) Annual General Meeting (AGM) billed for Ado Ekiti , Ekiti state next month ( September) only to be confronted with the news of his death. His departure at this time is sad and painful “.

Senator Mark prayed that God in His infinite mercies grants him eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...