Mark  urges prayer for Nigeria 

By Joseph Edeh

A former president of the Senate, David Mark on Monday in Abuja called on the Church to pray for God’s intervention for Nigeria.

Mark made the call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Paul Mumeh while congratulating the new prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Archbishop Oliver Abah.

Abah of the Benue diocese defeated Most Rev. Amos Akindeko of Ogun Archdiocese in a keenly contested election.

He scored 90 votes as against Akindeko’s 87 to emerged winner at the biennial conference of the Methodist Church on Sunday.

Mark said that the process of Abah’s emergence was a true test of participatory democracy.

He described Abah as an eminently qualified man to lead the people of God at this trying times when the Church is under siege.

He advised the prelate – elect to be magnanimous in victory by being a father to all.

Mark said all hands must be on deck to lead the Church successfully.

Mark said in spite of the daunting challenges especially security issues, God is always able.

“I urge you not to be deterred but rather be spurred into more prayers for the peace, security and unity of the country,”he said.

He said such commitment to prayers is more than ever before needed as the 2023 elections gathers momentum.

Abah will be taking over the leadership of the methodist Church of Nigeria from Archbishop Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche whose tenure ended on Sunday.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

