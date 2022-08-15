Mark  urges prayer for Nigeria 

By Joseph Edeh

A former president of the Senate, David Mark on Monday in Abuja called on the Church to pray for God’s intervention for Nigeria.

Mark made the call in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Paul Mumeh while congratulating  the new prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria,  Archbishop Oliver Abah.

Abah of  the Benue diocese defeated Most Rev. Amos Akindeko of Ogun Archdiocese in a keenly contested election.

He scored 90 votes as  against Akindeko’s  87 to emerged winner at the biennial conference of the Methodist Church on Sunday.

Mark said that  the process of Abah’s emergence was a true test of participatory  democracy.

He described Abah as an eminently qualified man to lead the people of God at this trying times when the Church is under siege.

He advised the prelate – elect to be magnanimous in victory by being a father to all.

Mark said  all hands must  be  on deck to lead the Church successfully.

Mark said   in spite of the daunting challenges especially security issues, God is always able.

“I urge you not to be deterred but rather be  spurred into more prayers for the peace, security and unity of the country,”he said.

He said such commitment to prayers is more than ever before needed as the 2023 elections gathers momentum.

Abah will be taking over the leadership of the methodist Church of Nigeria  from Archbishop Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche whose tenure ended on Sunday.(NAN)