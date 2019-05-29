Mark, Suswam, Ayu thank Benue people for re-electing Ortom

Former Senate President, Sen. David Mark and Dr Gabriel Suswam have expressed appreciation to the people of Benue for re-electing Gov. Samuel Ortom for another term.

The duo expressed the appreciation on Wednesday in Makurdi in their goodwill messages at inauguration of Gov Ortom for another four years in office.

Mark said that despite the numerous huddles Ortom was facing before the elections the people stood by him and massively voted for him in during the election.The two time former senate president further disclosed that Ortom has no option but to deliver good governance to Benue people.

Also former governor of Benue State, Dr Gabriel Suswam commended the Benue people for their support and show of love to Ortom during his re-election bid.

Suswam further described Ortom’s victory as a “message to Nigerians that clearly Benue people want respect and should be respected”.

Former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu said Benue people are proud people and would not allow themselves to be conquered because of their unity.

Ayu further said that Gov Ortom must perform excellently in his second term following the people’s generosity towards him.

“We Benue people are not a conquered people and will never be conquered. This is because of our unity,” he said.

In his goodwill message, former Minister of Interior, Comrade Abba Moro, appealed to All Progressive Congress (APC) and its 2019 governorship candidate, Barr. Emmanuel Jime to withdraw their governorship petition against Ortom.

Moro said that they should withdraw the petition in the interest of Benue State.

“Today I ask my dear brothers in the opposition to please in the interest of Benue State and reverence to God withdraw all the petitions against Gov Ortom,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov Samuel Ortom took oath of office for his second term at about 11:58am and it is expected that the term would end on May 29, 2023.

NAN further reports that the inauguration was generally low key. (NAN)

