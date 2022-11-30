Mark mourns Unongo, describes him  a Pan- Nigerian

By Aminu Garko

Former President of the Senate, David Mark has described the death of Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel ,Dr. Paul Unongo as a huge loss to the nation.

This is contained in a statement by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to Mark on Wednesday in Minna.

Mark said that Nigeria and Benue in particular have lost a political giant and mentor who stood to be counted when it mattered .

He recalled the role of Unongo in the political evolution of Nigeria as the pioneer National Secretary of Nigeria Peoples Party (NPP).

“As a minister of the Federal Republic, Unongo demonstrated enormous capacity in leadership and contributed to the socio- political and economic development of Nigeria.

“ Unongo was a leader without boundaries because he took the entire country as his constituency.

“We shall miss his political sagacity, oratory prowess, frank and patriotic disposition to national issues. He called a spade its rightful name no matter whose ox was gored,“he said.

He said that the late Unongo was an emancipator of sort because he stood for the oppressed and the down trodden.

Mark said whether his goal in that respect was achieved or not, Unongo craved for a society of equal opportunities for all irrespective of tribe or religion.

He enjoined the government and people of Benue to take solace in the fact that Unongo left good legacies and positive footprints in the sand of time.

Mark prayed that God grants the deceased eternal rest.( NAN)