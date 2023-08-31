Mark, former Senate President greets his bossom friend Ogbeha @ 76

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has congratulated his friend and colleague, Senator Tunde Ogbeha on his 76th birthday.

Senator Mark in the good will message signed by his Special Adviser, Paul Mumeh, to Ogbeha described him as a reliable and dependable friend and brother.

Mark and Ogbeha struck the bond of friendship and brotherhood at the Nigeria Military School (NMS), Zaria in the 1960s, became coursemates at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) , Kaduna, commissioned officers of the Nigeria Army same day and were military governors during the military era.

Mark was military governor of Niger state while Ogbeha was military governor of Akwa Ibom state and old Bendel state.

The duo were retired same day as Brigadier Generals.

On the return of Democracy in 1999 both were elected Senators; Ogbeha represented Kogi West Senatorial district while Mark represented Benue South Senatorial zone in the Senate.

According to Mark “I am so grateful to have you in my life. You are a true friend, colleague, political associate and comrade in arms . I always know that I can count on you for support, advice, and a good laugh.

“I admire your dedication to our country and your passion for making the world a better place. You are an inspiration to me and to many others.

“I wish you all the best on this special day. May you have many more happy and healthy years ahead”.

