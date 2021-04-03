As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s Easter celebration, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has urged citizens to consciously imbibe the culture of religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in order to actualise development for the good of all.

Senator Mark canvassed for a harmonious society that guarantees a win-win situation for all.

In a goodwill message to Nigerians, the former Senate President stated that religion should ordinarily be the elixir for peace, good neighbourliness and development rather than the later day version.

The season of Easter and the lessons of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ juxtaposed by the current security challenges, Senator Mark opined calls for sober reflection on where our country is headed.

He said: “It is time for all men and women of good conscience to rise up and make a positive difference in our country.

‘We should ponder on the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ, selflessness, forgiveness and eschew all forms of religious or social vices tearing the nation apart.

“Let us work towards building trust and confidence between and amongst our people in order to stimulate a harmonious relationship. We are stronger together and we can surmount our difficulties as a people.”

Mark also implored the clergymen to preach the message of love, sacrifice, forgiveness and tolerance as exemplified by the death and resurrection of Christ.

