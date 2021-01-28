Mark condoles Okowa over father’s death

……. Mourns State Assembly leader

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has sent a message of condolence to the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over the demise of his father Sir Arthur Okowa.

Senator Mark also commiserated with the government and people of the State over the death of the majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere.

The former Senate helmsman noted that the deaths coming on the heels of the gas explosion that claimed several lives and properties in Agbor last week must have been devastating to the government and people of the State at this time.

Senator Mark who described the incidents as unfortunate and heart-breaking urged the Governor to be strong for his people to lean on.

He described the late Sir Okowa as a pathfinder who trained his children to be patriotic and responsible citizens contributing to the socio-political and economic development of the nation.

The success story of Governor Okowa and his siblings, Senator Mark said bears eloquent testimony of an ideal father in late Okowa who lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

He told the governor to take solace in the fact that his father left his positive footprints in the sand of time.

On the majority leader of the State House of Assembly, Senator Mark lamented that Owhefere died in his prime when his services were most needed.

Although, Owhefere died in his prime, Senator pointed out that “Owhefere demonstrated patriotism and loyalty to his fatherland. His honest and objective disposition to national issues and his robust debate would be sorely missed.”

He prayed that God in His infinite mercies grant the deceased eternal.