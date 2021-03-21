Mark condemns attack on Gov. Ortom

Senate President David Mark on Sunday condemned the assassination attempt on Gov. Samuel of Benue.


In a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark tasked security operatives to step up to the challenge of securing lives and property.


He said that the deteriorating security situation had become a matter of concern as Nigerians were no longer feeling secured anywhere.


 ”If a state governor be so brazenly attacked, what would they do to the ordinary citizen?


“Let state clearly that Benue are receptive and accommodating, but this should be misconstrued or mistaken for weakness,” Mark said.


He stressed the need for the Federal Government and security agencies to be more proactive in handling the isecurity in the country.


The Senate President however urged Gov. to be deterred by the incident.


“The attack should rather spur him to beef up security and welfare for the citizens of the state.


“He has been doing a lot to defend the lives and property of Benue without compromise. We want him to continue doing that,” he said.


Mark advised Nigerians to be security conscious at all times and provide useful information to security operatives to help the quest to secure Nigerians.


Gov. was reported to have been ambushed by gunmen suspected to be bandits along Tyo- Mu /Gboko road on Saturday.


Reports say that the governor of the north-central state narrowly escaped. (NAN)

