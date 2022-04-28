Maritime Varsity seeks collaboration with NDA

The Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko, Delta, is seeking collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in areas of research and manpower development.

NMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Adiogio, disclosed this on Thursday during visit to NDA, Kaduna.

Adiogio said that his visit to the military academy was aimed at seeking mutually benefitting collaboration between the two institutions.

Also Speaking at the event, Director of Academic planning , NMU, Prof. Tolumoye Tuaweri, said the institution was established by the Federal Government with the core mandate of meeting the maritime manpower needs of Nigeria.

He identified areas that NMU has the capability to partner with NDA in postgraduate studies to include Maritime Security and Safety, Maritime Technology Regulation and Policies, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Transportation Management, Terminal Operations, Shipping and Maritime Operations.

Tuaweri assured NDA that NMU would do its best to sustain the high standards in which the academy operated, while looking forward to signing the MoU the foremost military institution.

In his response, NDA Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf, noted that no institution could stand alone.

“Collaborations are necessary and you can count on our contributions and support, “ he said.

The commandant said that the academy would enter into collaboration with NMU in order to help broaden the scope of the latter in learning and research, as well as improving service delivery that would be beneficial to the two institutions and the country at large.

Yusuf expressed his appreciation to NMU Vice Chancellor for coming up with the initiative.

He assured him of the academy’s readiness to provide all the necessary assistance needed for the smooth signing of MoU between the two institutions. (NAN)

