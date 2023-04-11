Maritime: Shipper urges FG to re-introduce port management policy

By Chiazo Ogbolu

A shipper, Rev. Jonathan Nicole, has appealed to the Federal Government to re-introduce trade economic policies with emphasis on port management and concession agreements.

Nicole, a past President of the Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

He said that the policy would serve as permanent rule of engagement in the maritime space.

He noted that the inability of the federal government to rebuild the collapsed “Economic Policies” had created avenue for failure, across the length and breadth of the maritime space.

“Investors are forced to do what they are not used to. When they get used to our system, they become `mafias’ protected by the silent group.

“The government should not jettison its major roles as protectors of the commonwealth of investors as only a few benefit from it,” he said.

He added that the policy would ensure that the managers of the Lekki Deep Seaport abide by the rules of engagement in Nigeria maritime space.

Nicole commended the federal government for the introduction of the Deep Sea Shipping known as “Lekki Deep Sea” Free Trade zone.

He said that the facility would make shipping lines introduce the moribund Conference Lines where a consortium of shipping lines would merge and put their cargoes together, hire a bigger vessel, which would be cheaper for them.

“In other words, 4,000 to 5,000, 20 foot Equivalent Unit (TEUs) can be discharged in one voyage to the Lekki Deep Sea Port.

“If there are three or more such vessels, within a short space of time, congestion will emerge at the terminals and waiting periods for vessels to discharge will be inevitable.

“So, in abiding by rules of engagement, the management of the port should as a matter of urgency ensure that there is a truck holding bay to avert the imminent gridlock looming,” he said.

He pointed out that the Lekki Deep Sea Port was one of the best interests of government, but the absence of a clear “Economic policy” would threaten the smooth operations of the mega investment due to bottlenecks in evacuation of cargo.

He added that as a Free Trade Zone the Nigeria Customs Service ought not to collect duties within and around the Lekki Deep Sea complex, noting that this should be worked out seamlessly.

“Movement of cargo from the Lekki Deep Sea complex to our river ports in Apapa and Tincan Ports will obviously increase cost of doing business.

“The service boats definitely will charge transfer charges at the expense of shippers/importers.

“The regular cost of clearing processes remains. We are expecting an increase of eight to 10 per cent in evacuation of cargo.

“There are many obstacles that will confront the shippers. There is no guideline as to how the process will be controlled without outrageous costs,” he said.

Nicole further said that as regards the link road to divert heavy trucks from the regular domestic route, the Nigeria Economic team should by now be introducing a seemingly free movement of goods and persons.

He said that such economic policies must be worked out together with the Nigerian Ports authority and the Nigerian Shippers Council to implement, as it would be very demanding for the port regulators to manage.

“The Lekki Deep Sea is a new cup of hot tea. Shippers will not be able to protect or advice the port economic regulators in such situations.

“The National Economic Policies should also have a “pay back” to shippers where they the shippers have been unduly shortchanged by the providers of facilities,” he said. (NAN)