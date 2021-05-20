Maritime security experts partner NPA on safety

Maritime security experts under the aegis the Support for West African Maritime Security (SWAIMS), on pledged to partner the Nigerian Authority (NPA) addressing maritime security and safety.

The group, which is affiliated to the European Union, provides support to ECOWAS countries in the drive to fight against piracy and related crimes in the sub-region.

It offers technical assistance on the anti-piracy and nautical security , among others.

The SWAIMS team, on a working visit to the NPA head office in Marina, Lagos, identified electronic management control, deepening International Ships and Facility Security ISPS Code compliance and sustenance as areas it assist on.

Other areas critical concern, it said, included security surveillance and deterrence.

The group said it would also provide capacity building on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as radar surveillance on cyber security.

A statement Mr Olaseni Alakija, General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, said that the SWAIMS team led Alex Klein was received Mr Onari Brown,  Executive Director, Marine and Operations.

Brown, who represented the Acting Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, emphasised the need to partner with policy makers in view of the cost of insecurity.

“This is necessary to the drive to the next level,” he said, stressing that insecurity encourages inflation, high operting costs and impacts negatively on standard of .

The Acting Managing Director, in his remarks, stated that issues of maritime insecurity had heightened hence the need to tackle the matter frontally.

He urged the SWAIMS team to diligently concentrate on the theme of their operation which, he said, NPA would always identify with.

The official emphasised the need for information sharing, declaring that it was key to tackling maritime and cyber insecurity in the industry and beyond. (NAN)

