Maritime & Blue Economy Ministry, Customs unveil strategies towards enhancing port efficiency

The Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and the Nigerian Customs Service have unveiled strategies aimed at enhancing port efficiency and effective trade facilitation.

This was disclosed in a joint statement signed by the Media Aide to HM, Marine, and Blue Economy, Ismail Omipidan, and the

National Public Relations Officer

NCS Headquarters, Abuja, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada on Monday.

According to the statement, in a significant milestone for Nigeria’s maritime landscape, a pivotal strategic meeting was held at the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy on Monday.

The distinguished attendees included:

Hon. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy: Gboyega Oyetola; Hon. Minister of Transportation: Senator Said Ahmed Alkali; Comptroller General of Customs: Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR;

and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC): Fidet Okhiria.

“The primary thrust of this collaborative venture was to deliberate and actualize initiatives that would not only open up ports but also foster seamless cooperation and trade and facilitation.

“A key focal point of discussion was the strategic integration of the Non-Intrusive Inspection Technology (NIIT) to bolster operational efficiency in Nigerian Seaports,” the statement said.

According to it, key resolutions were made which include; Priority on Scanning over Physical Examination; Repair and Utilization of Scanners; Rail Freight to Inland Containers Depot/Dry Ports; and Bypassing Fixed Scanner during Rail Track Construction, among others.

It stated,”Priority on Scanning over Physical Examination. Acknowledging the pivotal role of NIIT in actively decongesting ports, the meeting entrusted the Comptroller General of Customs with the mandate to champion and prioritize cargo scanning over traditional physical examination methods.

“Repair and Utilization of Scanners: Immediate action was endorsed to rectify and optimize all existing scanners at prominent ports such as Apapa, Tincan Island, Onne, and PTML. Simultaneously, the existing mobile scanners will be strategically deployed to facilitate expeditious cargo inspections.

“Rail Freight to Inland Containers Depot/Dry Ports: The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) pledged continued commitment to freight cargoes to Inland container depots/dry ports, a strategic move to alleviate congestion at major ports. Plans were unveiled for the efficient evacuation of containers from Port Harcourt to Aba, with future extensions envisaged for Onne Port.

“Bypassing Fixed Scanner during Rail Track Construction:Against the backdrop of rail track construction, the NRC concurred on a pragmatic approach by agreeing to bypass the fixed scanner at Apapa. This ensures the unhindered progression of scanning process during crucial infrastructure development.

“Public-Private Partnerships for Scanning Installation and Maintenance:The meeting advocated for exploring Public-Private Partnerships to oversee the installation and maintenance of scanning technology. This collaborative model aims to sustain efficiency and foster innovation in cargo inspection processes.”

The statement added,”The collaborative synergy witnessed in this meeting underscores the unwavering commitment of the Nigerian government to cultivate a conducive and efficient trade environment.

“The anticipated implementation of these resolutions is poised to positively impact port decongestion, trade facilitation, and overall operational efficiency and competitiveness.”

