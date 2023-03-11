March 18 : PDP targets 1m votes in Gombe State

By Peter Uwumarogie

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State says it is targeting no fewer than one million votes in the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Ayuba Aluke, spokesman of the state’s PDP Campaign Management Council, said this at a news conference in Gombe on Friday.

Aluke said that the PDP was working to ensure landslide victory for all its candidates in the elections

The spokesman said the PDP would replicate the feat recorded in the National Assembly elections ,in which it won two senatorial seats out of three and five House of Representatives seats out of six.

According to him, the chances of PDP winning the state are high ,hence the defection of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the party, on a daily basis .

“What the PDP is targeting is not just victory, but we want to win with a margin that has never been attained in Gombe State.

“We are targeting over a million votes, and by God’s grace, we will make it.

“We have presented our manifesto to the people of the state and they have seen it and judged us based on our commitment and what the PDP governorship candidate in the state ,Jibrin Barde, has done.

“The people know what the PDP has done and is doing in the state and that gives us confidence that victory is ours,” he

said.

Aluke, however ,alleged that the state government had dismantled all security checkpoints in the state, ahead of the crucial elections ,saying the PDP was not comfortable with the timing.

“We find the timing to be highly questionable and suspicious, coming at this critical period of heightened election activities, with barely a week to the State House of Assembly and Governorship Election.

“We, therefore call on Gombe State Government to honourably reverse this unpopular directive, reinstate and reinforce the security checkpoints for the overall peace and security of Gombe residents before, during and after the forthcoming elections.”he said.

The spokesperson appealed to heads of security agencies in the country to ensure adequate deployments to the state towards peaceful polls .

“It is the right of all residents of the state to exercise their franchise and elect leaders of their choice.

“That right must be protected in the interest of the development of our democracy.”,he said.

Aluke also appealed to residents to conduct themselves peacefully during the March 18 elections , urging them to vote for all candidates of the PDP.(NAN)