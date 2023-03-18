March 18 elections: Large turnout of voters in Mafa, Zulum’s hometown

By Yakubu Uba

There is large turnout of voters in Mafa, hometown of Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, as accreditation and voting in the March 18 governorship/state assembly elections start.

Mafa is the headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, about 35km from Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent monitoring the exercise in Mafa, reports that accreditation and voting started on time in most polling units in the town.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said the turnout was unprecedented compared to the last election because of improved mobilisation.

Bulama Abubakar, said after casting his vote that ”we trooped out to cast our votes in support of our son, Prof. Zulum because he is seeking reelection.”

He commended the early arrival of officials and election materials at many polling units in the town which he said was a big improvement to the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also, Aisha Modu and Mustafa Lawan, said the large turnout was in solidarity for their son.

NAN correspondent who also monitored the exercise in Jere Local Government Area, however, reports that many voters were still waiting for arrival of officials and materials in some polling units in the area.

“It is already 9.30 a.m. but we are still waiting for the officials to come,” said Abubakar Ibrahim, a voter at a polling unit in Mairi ward of Jere LGA. (NAN)