March 18 elections: Group sues for peace in South-South

By Usman Aliyu

A group under the aegis of Rally for Peaceful Election has called for peace and voter participation during the governorship and state assembly elections in the South-South region.

The group made the call in a statement in Benin, which was jointly signed by the convener, Dr Bright Oniovokukor and two co-conveners, Dr Jude Obasanmi and Comr. Ufuoma Akpobi.

The stakeholders said it became important to make the appeal because of the crisis that erupted in some locations during the presidential and national assembly elections as well as mixed feelings that greeted the announcement.

The group called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reassure voters that the challenges of logistics, improper use of BVAS had been addressed.

“All the security agencies (Police, Military, DSS, NSCDC, etc) should be more professional in their conduct during the elections.

“The various arms of the security agencies also reassure voters their level of involvement in the election without elements of voter intimidation.

“That the State Governors (as Chief Security Officers of their states), the candidates, leaders of political parties should talk to their followers to be peaceful in their conducts (words and actions).

“They should make their supporters know that their political ambition should not distort the existing peace in the society.

“The party agents need to abide by the electoral guidelines,” said the group.

It also called on journalists and media outfits to remain objective and balanced in their reportage as well as intensify their efforts in debunking false information during the polls. (NAN)