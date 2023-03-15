March 18: Edo NUJ seeks violence-free elections

By Joy Odigie

The Edo Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is advocating for violence-free Governoship and House of Assembly elections in the state on Saturday.

The NUJ state Chairman, Mr Festus Alenkhe, made the call while addressing a group of different Civil Society Organisations, who staged a peaceful rally to the NUJ centre on Wednesday in Benin.

Alenkhe, who lamented that some persons were killed at the polling units during the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, when they went to exercise their franchise, said: “I am appealing to our youths that election is not a do or die affair.

“If you don’t win today, you will win tomorrow.

“Desist from acts that will cause violence or lead to the loss of life of any voter or member of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission”, he said.

He also called on the security agencies to beef up security in the state, especially at flash points ahead of the election.

“There should be adequate stop and check operation of vehicles to prevent circulation of arms by hoodlums ahead of the election.”

Earlier, convener of the rally, Mr Peter Aguebor, Executive Director, MiND Initiative, urged the electorate in the state to vote en-masse for credible candidates during the elections.

Aguebor said that the turnout of voters in the state during the 2019 House of Assembly election was low when compared to the numbers of registered voters.

He said that the House of Assembly was the closest form of legislative government to the people and needed fair representation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was organised by MiND Initiative, in collaboration with the Edo chapters of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities and National Orientation Agency. (NAN)