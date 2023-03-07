March 11: NOA organizes community dialogue, voter sensitization for peaceful elections

By Chimezie Godfrey

In continuation of its advocacy and community engagements ahead of the forthcoming Governorship and State Assembly Elections, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced community dialogue and voter sensitization to ensure peaceful elections devoid of voter apathy.

Recall that the agency engaged in a nationwide sensitization campaign against fake news and hate speech prior to the Presidential and National Assembly election which to a large extent resulted in the peaceful conduct of the election despite pockets of violence in some parts of the country.

Speaking during “A One-Day Advocacy And Community Engagement On Violence Free Election 2023,” at New Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area, Nasarawa State on Tuesday, the Director, Public Enlightenment and Mass Mobilization, NOA, Theresa Maduekwe who represented the Director General of the Agency, said the focus of the enegagement was to ensure peaceful election, before, during and after the election.

Maduekwe said the engagement was a nationwide advocacy, adding that the NOA was engaging in one form of activity or the other across the country.

She said,” The focus is actually on the election for us to have a peaceful election. Pre the election proper, during the election and even afterwards, because we will still exist after the elections have come and gone. We don’t need it to be war. We don’t need war in Nigeria, in our communities.

“So that is the essence of coming here. We will engage with the opinion molders and influencers and traditional rulers, and the youths and other associations who would go home and tell others and then hear by themselves and know that it is best we do our things peacefully and orderly, that is the essence of today.”

Maduekwe noted that recent effort by the Agency yielded positive result citing the just concluded presidential and national assembly election which she said was relatively peaceful.

She therefore called on the people of Nasarawa state and all Nigerians to go out on Saturday and cast their votes peacefully and not engage in any kind of violence.

“You can see that everywhere is still calm and peaceful, we believe that it went through a peaceful process, casting the Presidential votes and National Assembly votes, it went peacefully, and that is why we want to keep up the tempo so that continually, we will have it peaceful. That is the essence of this is.

“Please all of us our fathers or mothers, our youth, our children, election is not war, please shown violence, have it peacefully and cast your vote peacefully, and if you like you wait. Don’t engage in any fights or arguments with anybody. Do not exhibit any form of violence or abuse or molestation and avoid being molested.

“Law enforcement agents will be present. So, their presence is to keep a presence of peace, and tranquility,” she said.

She urged INEC to abide by their own guidelines and ensure that they play a neutral role during the elections.

“INEC too should abide by their own guidelines, make sure that they are playing a neutral role, do everything according to the Act that established them. To avoid voided votes, vote properly into the box,”Maduekwe said.

A District Head, in Karu (Hakimi Karu), Danladi Cheshi advised against violence, adding that they were all about promoting peace and harmony.

“My advise to the community is that they should say no to violence, fighting, and killing. We are here to elect who we want in peace and harmony without problems.

“We cannot fight anyone because we understand what is called election. It is good for everybody to vote for his own right. Therefore I will advise them not to fight anybody,” he said.

The Gbagyi Youth President, Karu LGA, Comrade John Ishaku assured that the election would be peaceful, adding that they were collaborating with the police and other security agencies to ensure peace in the area before, during and after the elections.

“We here in Karu, we don’t have any violent people especially Gbagyi people. Gbagyi people are lovely people and peacemakers. I hope the election that is coming on Saturday will be fair and free election. We do it diligently, and we will obey “Our Father of the land”. Anything he has said I that is the step we are going to take.

“We have been talking to our youths. I hope across Karu local government you will not have any violence on the issue of election by God’s grace.

“All the security agencies around Karu local government, we work hand in hand with them to ensure that we have peace in Karu axis.

“Am giving you a 100% assurance in Karu local government entirely that we will not have violence during the election. I’m saying it and I’m repeating that we will not have any violence in the election on 11th coming Saturday by God’s grace,” Ishaku assured.

The Etsu of Karu, Nasarawa State, HRH, (Dr) Luka Panya-Baba thanked the NOA for their efforts in moving Nigeria forward.

He directed them to engage with the youths who were gathered within the palace premises.

The event which coincided with the visit of the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr A.A Sule, had in attendance, community heads, religious clerics, leaders of professional groups, faith and community based organizations, women and youth groups, special interest groups, among others.