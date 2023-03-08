March 11: Ehindero tasks INEC on level playing ground for electorate

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kwara, Mrs Ronke Ehindero, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a level playing ground for voters in the March 11 election.

Ehindero, while speaking with journalists on Wednesday in Ilorin, cried that LP supporters in remote areas were prevented from exercising their civic duty freely.

She claimed that voters were suppressed and were not given fair right to elect candidates of their choice.

Ehindero, who is the director of the Executive Director of Nigeria Workforce and Enlightenment Centre (NIWOSEC), described LP as the pride of the day that’s fast becoming people’s choice.

She therefore urged the electorate to vote for their candidates at all levels in the Saturday polls.

She said that the era of wrong assertion that votes will not count has gone.

Ehindero added that LP remained the only political platform that has true campaign manifestos, ideologies and passion to drive the state economy and also address the yearnings of the people.

She also urged the government to make cash available for the means of transportation, saying many people who would have voted during the Feb. 25 election were trapped by lack of funds.

“Labour Party is more than a party but a movement and is being led by Peter Obi.

“Nigeria has a lot of decadence infrastructural wise because the country is dominated by the political space that lack ideologies, by people that are not really interested in the development of Nigeria.

“For 24 years, Nigerians have not felt the impact of democracy. The parties are the same; it’s just party name that is different, that’s why they cross-carpet often time from one party to the other.

“In Nigeria, politicians don’t come to us with manifestos again but in the name of the party. Obi movement is for hope, that’s why he’s accepted more among the elites.

“We cannot be deceived again in our political space. We stand a better chance in last election, many people regretted not voting Labour Party,” she said.

The Kwara LP deputy gubernatorial candidate added that: “Election is about numbers, individuals should drop their votes not considering if it’s going to count or not.

“My only fear is for the electoral umpire. At the last election, our interest were not really covered.

“They should provide a level play ground, we could see there’s a lot of favour to the party of the day. The INEC chose to favour them. If the election goes free and fair, my party will win.” (NAN)