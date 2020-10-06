Maradona’s coronavirus test negative, his lawyer says

 Former Argentine football player Diego Maradona tested for COVID-19 on Monday, his lawyer said on Monday.

His announcement helped to allay fears the Argentina football legend had contacted the virus after hugging a colleague who was later found to have tested positive.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 The man who led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986 took the after coming into close contact last Friday with Facundo Contin.

Contin a player who tested positive for the virus less than a day later.

The that Diego Maradona took has come back for COVID-19,” his lawyer Matias Morla said on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“Thanks to all the Argentines for their concern and best wishes. Stay safe because the virus still out there among us.”

Maradona currently the coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima, a first division club from the city of La Plata.

The 59-year old has suffered a string of health issues in recent years and remains overweight.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina has the world’s highest rate of positive COVID-19 tests, according to Oxford-linked tracker Our World In Data, with nearly six out of 10 yielding an infection.

It is a reflection of low testing levels and loose enforcement of lockdown rules.(Reuters/NAN)

