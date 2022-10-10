Maolud Nabiyi: Minister of Defence rejoices with Muslim Ummah

…Urges Muslims to pray for end to insecurity in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) has rejoiced with the Muslims across the globe on the Special occasion of the Celebration of the Eid – Maoulud Nabiyy for 1444A.H, 2022.

General Magashi conveyed this message in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity Mohammad Abdulkadri to felicitate with Muslim Ummah for this year’s Maolud Nabbiyy Celebration.

He said the celebration of Propher Muhammad’s (S A.W) birthday brings a refreshing memories of his virtues of patience, prayer, piety, pirity and perseverance which he said are worthy of emulation by all Muslims and non -Muslims alike.

The Defence Minister implored the Muslims to seize the opportunity of the celebration to be better Nigerians, to pray for an enduring peace and to be instrumental to an end to insecurity in the country by being in the vanguards of peace which is the Creed and the Cornerstone of the religion of Islam.

The Minister besieged Almighty Allah to be with the Commander-in- Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari in his strive and stride to emplace lasting peace, progress and prosperity in the country especially now that the 2023 general elections are fast approaching.

