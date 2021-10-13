Manzo mourns Aku uka

October 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



….says he was a father to all

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Nigerian to the state of Israel, Senator Anthony Manzo has described the demise of the chairman, Taraba council of Chiefs, HRM Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa -Ibi, Kuvyo 11 , Aku uka of Wukari, as a monumental loss.

Senator Manzo in a statement said the Aku Uka who was also the President, Wukari traditional council passed to the great beyond recently.

Senator Manzo in tribute to the revered traditional ruler of the Junkun said “it the end of an era as the custodian of the and tradition of the Kwararafa joins ancestors”.

Manzo, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) was the Chief of to Senator David Mark as of the Senate .

He noted that Taraba and indeed Nigeria have lost one of the finest custodian of our and tradition.

He said the late Aku Uka be remembered for untiring efforts in the promotion and sustenance of peace and unity in Taraba state.

While urging the state government to immortalize the late Aku Uka, Manzo told the bereaved family and the of Taraba state to take solace in the fact that the foremost traditional ruler lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,