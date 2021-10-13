Manzo mourns Aku uka

….says he was a father to all

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the state of Israel, Senator Anthony Manzo has described the demise of the chairman, Taraba council of Chiefs, HRM Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa -Ibi, Kuvyo 11 , Aku uka of Wukari, as a monumental loss.

Senator Manzo in a statement said the Aku Uka who was also the President, Wukari traditional council passed on to the great beyond recently.

Senator Manzo in his tribute to the revered traditional ruler of the Junkun people said “it is the end of an era as the custodian of the culture and tradition of the Kwararafa joins his ancestors”.

Manzo, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) was the Chief of staff to Senator David Mark as president of the Senate .

He noted that Taraba and indeed Nigeria have lost one of the finest custodian of our culture and tradition.

He said the late Aku Uka will be remembered for his untiring efforts in the promotion and sustenance of peace and unity in Taraba state.

While urging the state government to immortalize the late Aku Uka, Manzo told the bereaved family and the people of Taraba state to take solace in the fact that the foremost traditional ruler lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

