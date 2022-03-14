Many Onitsha Correctional Center inmates innocent – Lawmaker

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

A lawmaker in Anambra, Mr Edward Ibuzo, has said that many inmates of the Onitsha Correctional Centre were suffering for offences they did not commit.



Ibuzo, representing Onitsha North Constituency in the state House of Assembly, said this during an interractive session with newsmen in Onitsha on Monday.

According to him, about 80 per cent of the inmates were being incarcerated on trumped-up charges.



He was reacting to the recent release of three inmates by an Anambra High Court sitting in Onitsha, after four years of trial.

“The problem is as a result of improper investigation by the police, especially when an alibi is involved.

“The police put up unbailable trumped-up charges against most of the inmates and have them incarcerated in the correctional centre.

“It is unfortunate. Many of these inmates have been on awaiting trial for many years.

“There should be synergy between the police and the judiciary for accelerated hearing of cases,” Ibuzo said.

Recall that an Anambra High Court on Feb. 22 acquitted and discharged three and sentenced one to 21 years in prison for a murder charge.

The four accused persons were tried for mur­der committed on Sept. 10, 2018 in Onitsha.



After four years of trial, Wilfred Ezike, Chisom Amakaeze, and Paul Anozie walked out of the courtroom as free men while Sunday Emenike was sentenced for murder.

The four men were tried for conspiracy and murder of one Akachukwu Ezebuilo and another two-count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder of one Nnamdi Obumse.

Delivering the judgment, Justice S.N. Odili, said that Ezike, Amakaeze and Anozie proved beyond reasonable doubt that they were not involved and present at the murder scene.

Odili, however, did not exonerate Emenike from involvement in the conspiracy and murder charge. (NAN)

