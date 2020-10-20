Many feared killed amid heavy shooting at #EndSARS  protesters in Lagos

Many were feared killed at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos Tuesday night as #EndSARS protesters came under heavy gunfire .

Protesters were heard screaming amid mayhem which trailed sound of gunfire at the venue of the protest. Many were believed to have been wounded in the shooting.

Reports from the scene said that security lights and CCTV cameras were shut before the shoot began in Lagos Tuesday night

There was no immediate official account of the incident at the time of filing this report.

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier in the day imposed a 24-hour curfew on Lagos. There were reports of arson in some parts of the commercial capital of Nigeria.