Many feared killed amid heavy shooting at #EndSARS  protesters in Lagos

October 20, 2020 Danlami Nmodu



 

Many were feared killed at Lekki Toll gate in Lagos Tuesday  night  as #EndSARS protesters came under heavy gunfire .

Protesters were heard screaming  amid mayhem which trailed sound of gunfire  at the venue of the protest. Many were believed to have been wounded in the shooting.

 

 

 

 

Reports from the scene said  that  security lights and CCTV cameras were shut before the shoot began in Lagos Tuesday  night

There was no immediate official account of  the  incident at the time of filing this report.

 

 

 

Newsdiaryonline recalls that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier in the day imposed a 24-hour curfew  on Lagos. There were reports of arson  in some parts of  the commercial capital of Nigeria.

