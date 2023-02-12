Many FCT residents berates AEDC over persistent power outages

By Constance Athekame

Abuja, Feb. 12, 2023 (NAN) Many residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ), have berated the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC ) on the persistent power outages being experienced in the territory.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, decried the poor power supply to their homes and business premises.

According to them, power supply has declined rapidly in the last few weeks.

NAN recalls that AEDC had in a statement issued recently attributed the drop in power supply in its franchise areas to insufficient load allocation.

The company said that the insufficient load allocation had compelled the company to load shed power temporarily across different areas.

The company apologised for the inconvenience caused, and appealed to its customers for understanding, while it collaborates with stakeholders to ensure power supply was improved and stablised soonest.

Mrs Mary Eson, a Fashion Designer, resident in ACO Estate on Airport Road said that the situation was bad as she had to rely on generator to operate her business.

“We don’t get electricity for a whole day. I have to depend on generator and to even get fuel to power it is difficult as most fuelling stations don’t sell in gallons.

“ AEDC said that they are currently load shedding power, even when doing that they should ensure it is distributed equally.

“I want to appeal to the AEDC to ensure that everyone benefit from the load-shedding,‘’ she said.

Mr Fedelis Okon, a Cold Room Owner at Lugbe Market said that the situation was terrible as they don’t get electricity supply often.

”The power supply has been epileptic these few weeks unlike before when we used to have constant supply.

“My appeal to AEDC and the government is to ensure improved electricity to enable us earn a living as we depend on power to run our businesses, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Chichi Obi, a Hair Stylist residing at Galadimawa, said that electricity was not too regular in her area.

According to her, they only have light for four to five hours a day and sometimes they don’t get for a whole day.

She said that in spite of the high electricity tariff , light is not still constant and this is a very serious challenge.

“AEDC should do something about the light situation even if they are Load-shedding light as they said, it should be done in a way that everyone can benefit from it, ”she said.

Mr Tony Onoja, a Civil Servant residing at Area 2, Garki told NAN that AEDC should ensure that they give light for at least six to eight hours every day.

According to him, this will enable everyone to benefit from the load shedding it is currently operating until the situation stabilses.

”In spite of the huge investment that the Federal Government has put into the power sector, Nigerians are still suffering epileptic supply, this is not good at all. .

”Those concerned should do something about the situation for us to enjoy constant electricity, ”he said.

On his part David Okonufua, a Banker resident in Kado Estate, FCT said the light situation was terrible in his area.

”The supply of power is getting worst everyday, no one knows when to expect power as AEDC brings it whenever they like.

”My appeal is that they should do everything possible to stabilise power supply,” he said.

Mr Joesph Idoko, a Printer at UTC Shopping Complex at Area 10 said that the light situation was affecting his business adversely

Idoko said that he relys more on generator to carry out his business, especially as he has to satisfy his customers.

”I rely more on generator to do my business and the cost of diesel is very high, I am appealing to AEDC and those concern to save us because this is where I earn a living from, ” he said. (NAN)