Manufacturing: FG pushes for stronger regulatory frameworks

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has urged manufacturers and stakeholders in the manufacturing and innovation sector, to ensure strong regulatory frameworks are deployed, in order to build confidence and trust in Nigerian goods and services.

Dr. Onu made this known at the “2nd National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria”, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The National Competitiveness Consultative Forum for Regulatory Establishments in Nigeria is a regulatory organ that ensures Nigerian goods and services can favourably compete with their global counterparts.

Dr. Onu said the Federal Government aims to ensure cooperation among stakeholders in the STI stakeholders. According to the Minister, the cooperation will ensure reduced production cost and guarantee stability in the supply production chain.

The Minister highlighted an added benefit of cooperation among STI stakeholders is; “A solid foundation for irreversible industrialisation that is inclusive and sustainable for national development, employment generation and creation of our common wealth, for the good of all”.

Dr. Onu further said that the Ministry will propel Nigeria into a knowledge-driven economy by building vital institutional structures, human capacity development, veritable policy and the right legal framework to protect innovators like patents.

He said; “Our programmes, especially for Research and Development would focus principally on need-based, demand-driven R&D activities”. This according to Dr. Onu, would help easily COMMERCIALISE R&D results.

The Minister urged participants at the forum to come up with solutions to help improve on regulations, the National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) and further Nigeria’s drive towards global competitiveness.

In his opening remark, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi, also said, the country needs a robust STI ecosystem capable of facilitating the production of made-in Nigeria products and services to meet up other global competitors.

He further made emphasis on the consistent vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration towards Nigeria to be self reliant in the area of development and an innovative driven economy.

Abdullahi also assured the participants of the Ministry’s commitment on the outcomes and decisions of the forum which he said would be accorded maximum attention and support.

In a goodwill message, the representative of the British High Commission, Mr. Mammadou Diallo, said the British government is fully ready to assist Nigeria achieve its dream of being a knowledge-driven economy.

