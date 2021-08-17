Mantu’s demise huge loss to Plateau, Nigeria – Sen. Dimka

Sen. Hezekiah Dimka (APC, Plateau Central), has described the of former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu (Wazirin Pyam),as a huge to the people of Plateau and the .Mantu, who was elected Senator in 1999 and became Deputy Senate President Aug.10, 2001, died in the hours of Tuesday at the age of 74.Dimka, Chairman, Senate Committee and Narcotics, while commiserating with his family and political associates, said had robbed the state of a true and detribalised and committed political figure.

He said the late Mantu operated beyond religious and ethnic boundaries while in service and out of it.“

During his service years as Senator representing Plateau Central, he is record to have touched numerous lives.“He exposed them to the national stage without recourse to where they came from,” the lawmaker said.

He urged the people to in with one another as they reflect the life and times of Sen. Mantu.Dimka prayed Allah to grant his soul and others departed rest. (NAN)

