Mantu’s demise huge loss to Plateau, Nigeria – Sen. Dimka

Sen. Hezekiah Dimka (APC, Plateau Central), has described the death of former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu (Wazirin Pyam),as a huge loss to the people of Plateau and the country.Mantu, who was elected Senator in 1999 and became Deputy Senate President on Aug.10, 2001, died in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 74.Dimka, Chairman, Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics, while commiserating with his family and political associates, said that death had robbed the state of a true and detribalised and committed political figure.

He said that the late Mantu operated beyond religious and ethnic boundaries while in service and out of it.“

During his service years as Senator representing Plateau Central, he is on record to have touched numerous lives.“He exposed them to the national stage without recourse to where they came from,” the lawmaker said.

He urged the people to live in peace with one another as they reflect on the life and times of Sen. Mantu.Dimka prayed Allah to grant his soul and others departed rest. (NAN)

