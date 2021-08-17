Mantu was a grassroots politician who empowered people- Lalong

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described the late former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, as a grassroots politician who did everything within his power to serve and empower the people.

This is contained in a statement issued by Makut Macham, the state Director of Press and Public Affairs in Jos on Tuesday.

Lalong said that the death of Mantu, who is the Wazirin Pyem, is a great loss to Plateau and Nigeria at large.

”The news of the demise of the elder statesman and erudite politician was received with a heavy heart, recalling his enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the state and the nation at large.

”The late senator earned his place in Nigerian politics through active involvement and with a great connection to the youths whom he mentored not only in politics, but in his service to humanity,” he said.

He said that the state would miss the voice of peace and unity as well as an advocate of social cohesion and tolerance which the late deputy senate represented particularly during the trying moments of its history.

‘’Until his death, he continued to avail the government of his wealth of experience and knowledge in running the affairs of the people,” he said.

The governor said that the state would remain grateful for his political representation as two-term senator representing Plateau Central Zone where he emerged deputy senate president and did a lot to project and protect the interests of Plateau State at the red chambers.

He said Mantu attracted many projects and programmes of the Federal Government to the state and also ensured that Plateau citizens were represented at various levels of the federal administration.

Lalong condoled with the widow of the deceased, his children, people of Pyem Chiefdom and the entire state over the death of the late political leader “whose contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria remained indelible.”

He also prayed for God to forgive his sins and grant his soul eternal rest. (NAN)

