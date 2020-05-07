Mansur Ahmed reprents Organized Private Sector on PTF Board, Presidency clarifies

The Presidency has issued a clarification on the status of Mr Mansur Ahmed on the newly appointed Police Trust Fund Board of Trustees.

Senior Presidential Media Aide, Garba Shehu said in a statement Thursday that Ahmed will be representing the Organized Private Sector, not Organized Labour as stated much earlier.

Shehu said, “In our statement yesterday on the above subject, we inadvertently stated that Engr. Mansur Ahmed is to represent the Organised Labour on the Board.

“He is actually to represent Organised Private Sector and not Labour being Executive Director, Dangote Group and President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

“The inadvertence is regretted.”