Manpower shortage delaying unbundling of Mass Communication at KWASU – Dean

Dr Isiaka Aliagan, Acting Dean, Faculty of Information Communication Technology, Kwara State University (KWASU), says shortage of manpower is delaying unbundling of Mass Communication in the institution.

Aliagan told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, that the institution was facing challenges of funds which had made staff recruitment impossible.

NAN recalls that in its bid to reposition and revitalise university education in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission (NUC), in 2019 unbundled Mass Communication into several degree programmes for specialisation, thereby, making it to be a full Faculty.

The Acting Dean, who was the Head of the Department then, however, told NAN in 2020 that the institution was ready to unbundle and specialise into four departments, but that has not been done.

’’That time I made the statement, we had a discussion with the management under the then Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Saka Mahmud, before the coming of the new VC, Prof. Mustapha Akanbi, and he said we should go and get our papers together.

”Under the unbundling, Mass Communication was divided into eight departments and each university was encouraged to pick within the available departments, those they will be able to cope with in terms of resources, manpower, and equipment available.

”And that time we concluded that we will be able to deal with four departments namely Department of Broadcasting, Public Relations, Advertising and Journalism and New Media Studies.

”Because, among the universities offering Mass communication, KWASU has adequate facilities both for radio broadcasting and television, newsroom and others, so we felt we could carry on.

”We thought that if we have the manpower, we will be able to take off, but KWASU as a whole has been facing serious financial challenges because it is not on government subvention.

”So, we are challenged in terms of resources and it is not easy to put that before the current management because of the challenge of funding, we cannot take additional staff,” Aliagan said.

He, however, noted that once there was a green light from the management, it will be re-tabled.

”That is why we are relaxed and looking at the right moment that we can reopen discussion with the management.

”We are hoping that when funding is available and we have the manpower, we will be able to go fully into the unbundling.

”So, for now, we still continue with our mass communication as a course,” the Acting Dean said. (NAN)

