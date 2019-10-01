Manipulated census figures responsible for failed Demographic Dividends in Nigeria – Unogu

Mr Sylvanus Unogu, former Director of Population Management, National Population Commission (NPC) says manipulations in census figures in the past are responsible for the country’s inability to reap Demographic Dividends (DD).

Unogu said on Tuesday in Abuja that Nigeria’s achievement in terms of population management at 59 years was not satisfactory.

He said that only a genuine and sincere commitment to unbiased population enumeration would put the country on the path to economic prosperity.

He added that the census of 1956 was highly manipulated with either over-counting or under-counting “and this is a bad precedent which has affected us today.

“A reliable census is long overdue. We need to conduct a reliable census that will truly reflect Nigeria’s population for Demographic Dividends.”

The retired director of population management called for collaboration by stakeholders to give Nigeria a reliable and unbiased census.

Congratulating the country at 59, Unogu advocated a detribalised Nigeria where patriotism and love for nationhood would be paramount.

He, however, expressed optimism in the economic advancement of the country with effective utilisation of the Demographic Dividends

NAN reports that countries like India and China have advanced their economies with their Demographic Dividends. (NAN)