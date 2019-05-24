Manifestoes: INEC says most political parties are not viable

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: The Niger state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Samuel Egwu has disclosed that most political parties on the country are not viable and should not be allowed to present candidates for elections.

According to him, most of the political parties do not have anything to offer as they do not have manifestos to present to the people.

Egwu stated this in Minna during the 2019 General Elections Report Presentation organised by the Information Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He further disclosed that during the 2019 general elections, most political parties could not afford to feed their agents which led them to device different ways of getting money.

The Commissioner said the cost of elections and governance is too high in Nigeria,

“We should think of the costings for Elections in Nigeria. It is a very big issue; we put so much in the elections that we usually don’t have enough left for service delivery.

“We pay so much for lack of trust. We need to be transparent so that the people can trust us,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Danjuma Sallau said a cut-down in the cost of elections and governance in the country was very much needed in the country.

He added that the cost of governance could be reduced if government could court the trust of the people and the people on their part put their trust in the government.

Presenting the report, Comrade Mohammed Mohammed stressed on the need for political parties to synegize with their agents, adding that “some of the political party agents complained that they did not have any form of synergy with their parties”.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

