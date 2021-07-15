Mangu LG boss urges youths to eschew social vices, criminality

Mr Lawrence Danat, Executive Chairman, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau, on Thursday urged youths to eschew all forms of crime and criminality that could truncate their destinies.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Suzan Jikop, the council’s Information Officer, and made available to the News Agency if Nigeria (NAN) in Mangu.

The statement said the chairman made the call shortly before the commencement of the election of the local government’s Progressive Youths Council (PYC) Executive Council members at the Hall of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Mangu town.

Danat, who spoke through his Director, Planning and Research, Mr Cannnan Danok, said that social vices had been the major impediments to the progress of man and humanity and, therefore, “must be abhorred and detested”.

“Youths are expected to be peace makers and nation builders, therefore you must conduct yourselves peacefully before, during and after the election to give space for the desired growth and development of the area, state and the nation.

“I wish to admonish both the contestants and the delegates to exhibit high sense of decorum for a peaceful and successful conduct of the election,” he advised.

At the end of the election, Mr Dapip Stanley-Titus emerged as the PYC Chairman, while Miss Amos Patience-Aliyu was elected as Deputy Chairman,while Mr Idi Dominic-Ishaku was returned as Secretary.

Others elected include: Mr Happy Samuel-Daret, Assistant Secretary, Danbaki Vileng-Daniel, Financial Secretary, Miss Tongtok Nankwat Sunday,Treasurer, Mohammed Zakari, Director of Social and Miss Alexander Longdi Yildet, Auditor.

In his acceptance speech, Stanley-Titus thanked the youths in the area for finding him worthy of the mandate to lead them.

He pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him and to run an open door policy to accommodate new ideas and innovations from the public for the progress of the council. (NAN)

