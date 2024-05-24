Mangu LG boss counts blessing amidst security challenges

Mr Markus Artu, Chairman of crisis-ridden Mangu Local Government of Plateau, says his administration has constructed bridges, fixed roads and provided electricity to rural communities in spite of devastating security challenges.

Artu stated this on Friday in Jos during a Grassroots Governance Engagement programme organised by the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), for Local Government Chairmen to give account of their stewardship.

The chairman said that his administration had intervened in areas of critical need “in spite of the harrowing security challenge”.

He said that his administration constructed the Kwahas Bungha bridge with a retaining wall, and did the surface dressing of Ambassador Godwin Dakat Road in Mangu.

“We also did surface dressing of Sum Pyem Palace Road in Gindiri and provided rural electrification at Perka Village, Ampang West and Langai Village.

“We rehabilitated and upgraded boreholes across the local government, and rehabilitated and renovated an ultramodern motor park in Mangu.

“We have established a Skills Acquisition Centre and organised skills acquisition programmes for our teeming youth to make them self-reliant.

“To unite the communities after the security challenges, we organised unity football competitions for the youths,” he said.

Artu stated that his administration was deliberate in its efforts to boost healthcare delivery in Mangu.

The chairman further said that some primary healthcare centres were being renovated and furnished for the health needs of the people.

According to him, the welfare of the workers was given priority attention as the backlog of salaries was cleared and pensions paid.

“We are a government that cares for the well-being of the people.

“We are working assiduously with security agencies to ensure that our people return to their homes and cultivate their farms,” he added. (NAN)

By Peter Amine