Mangu attacks: Lalong commiserates with victims

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has commiserated with victims of an overnight attack on Kubat village of Mangu Local Government Area.

Lalong commiserated with the victims in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Tuesday in Jos.

He expressed sadness that the attack claimed the lives of some persons including women and children.

The governor directed security forces to pursue the attackers and bring them to justice.

He described the attack as another attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return Plateau to the dark days of pain and agony.

‘’The government will stop at nothing to ensure that those behind this scheme are dealt with mercilessly.

‘’This is an act that can neither be tolerated or excused no matter the motivation,’’ Lalong added.

The governor ordered the State Emergency Management Agency and the state Peace Building Agency to visit the area and ascertain the humanitarian needs of the victims.

He said the assessment would enable the government to offer relief services to the victims.(NAN)