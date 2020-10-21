Manchester United’s Ighalo condemns alleged killing of protesters by soldiers

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo has condemned the alleged killing of protesters by Soldiers in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday.

Nigerians have been demonstrating nationwide for nearly two weeks against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that rights groups had for years accused of extortion, harassment, torture and murders.

The unit was disbanded on Oct. 11 but the protests have persisted and at least two people were allegedly shot on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, the Nigerian Army said no soldiers were at the scene of the shooting.

Ighalo said in a video message on Twitter here that while he rarely talks about politics he could not stay silent about events back home in Nigeria.