Manchester United’s Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

 Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected racist abuse on Instagram after Thursday’s 4-2 English Premier League (EPL) loss at home Liverpool.

a swift reaction, media firm has deleted several of messages on his profile and taken action against individuals.

28-year-old Brazilian had a disappointing game against Liverpool.

He received a number of abusive messages after match comments section of a picture he had posted on Sunday following Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

“The racist abuse on Fred’s post is unacceptable and we don’t want it on Instagram,” a Facebook company said a statement.

“We’ve removed a number of comments and taken action against the accounts that posted them. We urge people use our safety features, including comment filters and message controls, which can meaningfully decrease the abuse people experience.

“No single thing will fix this challenge overnight, but we’re committed doing what we can keep our community from abuse.”

A host of players at several Premier League clubs have been targeted online in recent months.

Manchester United previously said they had conducted a review to analyse the level of abuse players face on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The club said they found that since September 2019 there had been a 350 percent increase in abuse directed towards their players.

Britain said on Wednesday a planned law would see media firms fined up to 10 percent of turnover 18 million pounds (25.35 million dollars).

This will be if they failed to stamp out online abuse, and senior managers could also face criminal action.

English football boycotted media earlier this month in protest against the online abuse of players.(Reuters/NAN)

